SGM announces Meeker 2017 scholarship winners

MEEKER | SGM is pleased to announce Meeker High School seniors Chase Rule and Casey Turner are recipients of the 2017 Steve Westhoff Scholarship. Both demonstrate a passion and enthusiasm for engineering, creativity and a commitment to service, all qualities embodied by Steve Westhoff, a beloved and inspirational SGM employee for whom the scholarship is named. Rule and Turner each will receive $1,000 to apply towards their studies. Chase plans to attend the University of Wyoming to study civil and mechanical engineering. Casey plans to study mechanical engineering at Colorado School of Mines.

