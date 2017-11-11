Signed…

Meeker High School senior Taylor Dodds, who played left field for the Western Slope League and Regional champion and state-qualifying Cowboys this season, signed a national letter of intent to play softball for the Dodge City Conquistadors in Dodge City, Kan., in the fall of 2018. Dodds’ parents Rick and Kim, along with her high school coach Briana Williams and MHS activities director Klark Kindler, witnessed her signing to continue her education and play on scholarship at the college level. Bobby Gutierrez Photo

