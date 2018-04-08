‘Simple’ sandwich shop brings new lunch options

MEEKER | It’s “just a simple sandwich shop,” says Cindy Nelson of her new venture, the Red Rooster Sandwich Shop, located at 265 Sixth St. in Meeker, the former home of the Meeker Bakery and most recently home to Flora Bella flowers and gifts.

Nelson formerly served as food service director for the Meeker School District. She was on her way home with her husband, Tim, from visiting their daughter at college in Boulder when the idea of opening a sandwich shop came to her.

In the kind of symbiotic relationship that springs from small town ingenuity and cooperation, she and Flora Bella’s owner Annie Ellis came to an agreement. The sandwich shop could share quarters with the flower shop, benefitting both business owners.

“I like food, food’s my thing,” Nelson said. “I love to cook.”

“We wanted to supply something to the community that’s needed,” said Tim Nelson, who is helping his wife get everything running smoothly on the days he’s not working his regular job.

“There are plenty of ways to make food without replicating anybody else’s business,” she said. “This is different. People come in and it’s quick, you can text your order in, it’s simple.”

Her connections with vendors from her experience with the school district have proven helpful getting started, as well as knowing some of the food likes in Meeker.

The shop offers a menu of basic sandwiches, paninis, salads and a soup-of-the-day, with chips on the side and cookies for dessert. Specials are created by Nelson, sometimes thanks to suggestions from customers.

“People have been coming in and starting to create their own thing,” she said. Customers can pick and choose from a variety of breads, meats, cheeses and vegetables. And any sandwich can be turned into a panini.

The shop’s hours are Monday through Friday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Text 970-999-0201 or call 878-7701 to place advance orders. Punch cards are available for frequent customers.

Red Rooster Sandwich Shop’s grand opening will be Friday, April 13.

