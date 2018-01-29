Six petitions for Meeker ballot turned in

MEEKER | Candidates have been announced for the Town of Meeker municipal election in April. Six individuals turned in petitions. For mayor, Regas Halandras will run unopposed for his third term. There are five candidates for the three open seats on the board of trustees: incumbent Scott Creecy, Joseph Beck, Bob Dorsett, Scott Nielsen and Pat Turner.

Monday, Jan. 29 is the deadline to file an affidavit of intent to become a write-in candidate.

Like this: Like Loading...