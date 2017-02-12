Sports highlights from CNCC

RANGELY | “January turned out to be great month for our Spartans,” said CNCC interim athletic director Chris Vergnaud.

The men’s basketball team earned their first SWAC win by defeating USU-Eastern. They had two more conference matches that were tight and down to the wire. First, losing a heartbreaker in overtime to the reigning national champions, Salt Lake Community College, 75-72. Second, the Spartans fell short losing 62-60 with a rematch against USU-Eastern.

The Lady Spartans earned their first SWAC win by defeating USU-Eastern 85-72. -They followed it up with another SWAC win by defeating Snow College 64-54.

The Spartan baseball team earned their first win of the season by defeating Arizona Western 4-3.

“Alec Myers has been awarded SWAC pitcher of the week for opening weekend. He pitched six scoreless innings in relief. Allowing one hit and no walks, Alec earned his first collegiate win,” said assistant coach Sam Lindsey.

The lady Spartans opened up in Vegas and even though they did not come away with a win, they fought hard.

“(We had) a rough weekend in Vegas as we faced off against five Arizona teams that had a clear advantage as they have no snow on their fields. Not our best ball but showed some sparks. The pitching staff got tested all weekend versus some strong Arizona line-ups. Day two was better as our bats started to wake as Ashley Carina Cortez hit a couple of dBs, Taylor Reidhead hit a solo home run and Whitnie Touhuni hit a grand slam! The offense is coming together slowly. We will be on the road again next month in Arizona to take on Phoenix College and Pima College,” said head coach Ysidro Jimenez.

For Spartan volleyball, Crystal Powell signed with NCAA Division II Newman University on a full scholarship. Volleyball begins their spring season on Feb. 1 and has been invited to participate in the program’s first NCAA Division I Spring Tournament.

Like this: Like Loading...