St. Pat’s Day Festival to support MS

MEEKER | The first annual Saint Pat’s Day Festival in Meeker is set for March 17. Schedule: Enjoy dining specials at local restaurants all evening. Kids’ activities at the Hugus Building from 6:30-8 p.m. Dance with drinks and dessert at the Hugus Building, 8-11 p.m. After party at Chippers, 10 p.m. to close. Sponsored by ERBM, the Herald Times, the Hugus Building, the Lions Club, Chippers and you. Raising money for the Meeker Multiple Sclerosis fund. Look for stickers and donation pots in local businesses. Call Pat at 970-948-7617 for more information.

