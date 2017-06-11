Summer kids’ camps underway

MEEKER | CNCC summer kids’ camp opportunities: Stamp Camp (ages 10-14) June 6-July 18 (six sessions), 10 a.m. to noon; Chef Camp (ages 12 and up) June 7, 14, 22 from 5-7 p.m.; Lego Mindstorm Robotics Camp (fourth through eighth grade) Monday-Friday, June 19-23 from 9:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. For further information, call 878-5227 to get on a class list, stop by CNCC Meeker Center at 345 Sixth Street on Tuesday or Wednesdays to register. Registration forms may be mailed to CNCC, PO Box 1542, faxed to 878-4145, or emailed to iris.franklin@cncc.edu.
Related Articles
CNCC lists September class offerings
September 3, 2009 Special to the Herald Times 0
MEEKER I Colorado Northwestern Community College’s community education classes are open for registration for the following September classes: Related
Hands-on classes fill College for Kids
July 1, 2013 Heather Zadra 0
RANGELY I Four elementary-geared courses in CNCC’s College For Kids program nearly doubled their attendance compared to last summer’s turnout, CNCC community education coordinator Angie Miller said. Related
CNCC recognizes Black History month
February 12, 2012 Special to the Herald Times 0
RANGELY | To commemorate Black History Month in 2012 and the 150th anniversary of the Civil War, CNCC is bringing living history performer Hasan Davis to the Rangely Campus on Monday, Feb. 13 in the […]
Leave a Reply