Thank you to Suzie’s hero

Dear Editor:

This is to give a huge thank you to Deputy Pena. My dog, Suzie, went through the ice into the river yesterday. Deputy Pena responded to my 911 call quickly. He was able to get across the ice and pull her out. I can’t thank him enough. He didn’t have to risk his life, but he did. Thank you also to my friends Eric and Jeanie who came to help as soon as I called. I am so thankful that God answered my prayers in the form of the right people to help.

Lynda Cady

Rangely

