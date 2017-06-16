Third fatal Hwy. 13 crash in a month kills 19-year-old from Silt

RBC | On Saturday, June 10, at approximately 12:32 p.m., Colorado State Patrol troopers arrived on scene of a two vehicle crash on Colorado Highway 13 near milepost 19 in Rio Blanco County, approximately 20 miles south of Meeker.

A gray 2015 Hyundai Santa Fe pulling a trailer was driven by Paul Matson, a 71-year-old male from Centennial, Colo., with two additional female occupants, was traveling southbound on Hwy. 13. The second vehicle, a 2000 Ford F350 pickup also pulling a trailer, was driven by Brodie Tiffany, a 19-year-old male from Silt, Colo., with one additional male occupant, traveling northbound on Hwy. 13.

The Hyundai traveled off the right side of the roadway. The driver overcorrected and the Hyundai traveled back onto the roadway and into the oncoming (northbound) lane of traffic and collided with the Ford pickup. After impact, the Ford pickup overturned one half time, coming to rest on its roof. The trailer separated from the pickup and overturned one quarter time. The driver of the pickup (Tiffany) was pronounced dead at the scene. Next of kin has been notified. The male passenger was transported to an area hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

All passengers in the Hyundai were transported to area hospitals with non-life threatening injuries.

The cause of the crash is currently under investigation by the Colorado State Patrol. Neither impairment nor excessive speed is suspected as a contributing factor at this time. All occupants were wearing seatbelts at the time of the crash.

Responders included Rio Blanco County Sheriff’s Office, Rio Blanco County Fire and EMS, CDOT, Rio Blanco County Coroner and the Colorado State Patrol.

Since the first of May there have been two more fatal crashes on that same stretch of highway, killing three people.

