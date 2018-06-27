TOPS meetings move to RCMHWC July 11

RANGELY | Beginning Wednesday, July 11, the Rangely chapter of TOPS (Take Off Pounds Sensibly) will begin meeting at the Rangely Community Medical Health and Wellness Center at 225 Eagle Crest Dr. The group will meet in Room 1 with weigh-ins at 5 p.m. followed by a brief meeting at 5:20 p.m. All weight charts are confidential. TOPS is a non-profit, non-commercial weight-loss support group dedicated to helping members take off pounds sensibly through healthy eating and moderate exercise. TOPS doesn’t pay for celebrity endorsements, and doesn’t promise quick fixes or promote unrealistic images of the “perfect” body. Weekly TOPS meetings focus on making small, steady lifestyle changes that provide lasting weight loss and better health.
