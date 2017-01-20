Tough week for the Rangely Panthers

RANGELY | The Rangely boys’ basketball team weathered a rough week, playing three games in four days. Rangely hosted Aspen on Tuesday, Jan 10. Looking to avenge their loss to the Skiers during the Meeker Cowboy Shootout tournament, the Panthers seemed on track at halftime, up 28-20. The Aspen boys posted a big second half to come back and claim a 66-61 victory.

For the Panthers, Kobe Broome led all scorers with 25 points and four assists. Mikey Sheppard contributed 12 points and seven rebounds, while Patrick Scoggins pitched in nine points, five rebounds and four assists. Devin Ramirez also played well with five points, eight rebounds, five assists and five steals.

The Meeker Cowboys hosted the Panthers on Thursday, Jan. 12 and this rivalry game brought out some playoff caliber basketball. Following a 23 point third quarter by the Panthers, Rangely held a 40-36 lead going into the fourth quarter. The Cowboys responded by outscoring the Panthers 19-11 to finish with a 55-51 league win. Devin Ramirez led the scoring attack with 12 points, followed by Kobe Broome with 11 points. Austin Ficken and Patrick Scoggins both scored nine points with Scoggins also pulling down 12 rebounds. Mikey Sheppard pitched in eight points, eight boards and five assists. Troy Allred rounded out the scoring with two points.

On Friday, the Panthers traveled to Cedaredge. It took a foul call at 2.9 seconds left in the fourth quarter and two Bruin freethrow attempts to shake the pesky Panthers. The Bruins escaped with a 69-68 victory at home. Kobe Broome had a stellar night on offense with 30 points and two assists. Patrick Scoggins also had 19 points, 10 rebounds, five assists and three steals. Devin Ramirez pitched in nine points and six rebounds.

Coach Boydstun stated, “While this was a rough week for us, we are improving and learning each and every game. Turnovers in the fourth quarter continue to plague us and we miss Brennan Noyes’ presence in the middle. With or without Brennan, I feel this is a team that other District 5 teams won’t want to face in the postseason.”

