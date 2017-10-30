Wagon Wheel OHV Club meeting Nov. 1

MEEKER | Plan to attend the Nov. 1 meeting of the Wagon Wheel OHV Club at Kilowatt Korner at Sixth and Market beginning at 7 p.m.
Related Articles
Community Calendar: October 27, 2016
October 27, 2016 Special to the Herald Times 0
– The Meeker Library Book Club meets at 1 p.m. the second Monday of each month (excluding holidays). The next meeting will be Nov. 14. We will be discussing “The Little Paris Bookshop” by Nina […]
BLM holds open house briefing on travel plan
September 11, 2016 Reed Kelley 0
RBC I The White River Field Office (WRFO), Bureau of Land Management, hosted a Meeker meeting last Tuesday at the public library to discuss BLM’s travel management plan. Six members of the public were there […]
Leave a Reply