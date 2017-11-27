Warning: WREA bill payment scam

MEEKER | Please be advised that someone claiming to be from WREA is calling members demanding immediate payment for alleged delinquent electric bills or their power will be shut-off. This is a scam. WREA does not terminate service for delinquent accounts without proper notice and does not terminate service after hours unless there is a safety emergency. Scammers are posing as WREA employees and are using deceptive tactics to make it appear to Caller ID that the scam call is coming from WREA, when it is not. WREA apologizes for the inconvenience and has reported this issue to law enforcement. Please call WREA at 970-878-5041 if you are contacted. Please also call the Meeker Police Department or the Rio Blanco County Sheriff to report the incident. WREA appreciates all of our members who have called to report this incident. WREA encourages our members to call WREA during business hours if they have any questions or to report any suspicious activity. Please do not ever meet anyone after hours to “pay” a WREA bill or give your credit card information over the phone to pay a bill unless you have verified that it is an actual WREA employee. Verification and good communication will be a person’s best defense against these types of scams.

Like this: Like Loading...