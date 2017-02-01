‘Waving Hands Review’ seeks submissions

RBC | The ninth annual publication of “Waving Hands Review,” the literature and arts magazine of Colorado Northwestern Community College, will publish this spring. The deadline for submissions is Feb. 15. For submission guidelines and more information, visit www.cncc.edu/waving-hands-review or visit www.cncc.edu, click on “About CNCC” and then “Publications.”
