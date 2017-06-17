Wickiup …

June 17, 2017

Curtis Martin, an expert on wickiups and the Utes who inhabited them in in Western Colorado prior to and after the Meeker Massacre in 1881, gave a presentation at the Rangely Outdoor Museum June 9. Martin taught museum board member Dan Fiscus and some Mesa State University students how to build a wickiup. Fiscus’s wife Bobbie helped cut the poles for the build. Fiscus stated it was a lot more work than he thought it would be. According to Martin’s book, “Ephemeral Bounty,” “Researchers have demonstrated that not all Utes left Colorado for the reservations in Utah during the ‘final removal’ in 1881, as has been generally believed.” Margaret Slaugh photo

