Wildfire Updates: Sunday, July 9

July 9, 2017 Niki Turner County 0

The Wilson Fire north of Meeker off County Road 9 is at approximately 300 acres and 15 percent containment, and command was transferred to a Type 3 fire team at 6 a.m. Sunday.

The Deer Gulch fire is off mile marker 4 on County Road 5. It’s currently at 70 acres and 12 percent containment.

An additional fire at mile marker 52 on Hwy. 64 was handled by the Rangely Fire Department Saturday night.

Dry lightning is expected in the area again this afternoon, according to the Rio Blanco County Sheriff’s Department.

Additional information will be provided here as it becomes available.

 

