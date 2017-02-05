Winterfest royalty …

Related Articles
Rangely, Meeker kick off Christmas season with holiday events
December 1, 2015 Sean McMahon 0
RBC I It is the coming of the Thanksgiving and Christmas holiday season in Meeker and Rangely, and Meeker’s holiday shopping season will kick off with the Festival of Lights, to take place Wednesday evening. […]
Winterfest…
February 5, 2016 Special to the Herald Times 0
Winterfest candidates are chosen by the staff at Rangely Junior/Senior High School. The staff takes the first vote of the senior class, choosing three boys and three girls. Candidates must show strong leadership skills and […]
Leave a Reply