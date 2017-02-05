Winterfest royalty …

Winterfest royalty at Rangely High School included Jarrod Fiscus, Antoinette Dorris, McKenzie Webber, Landon Rowley, Mikey Sheppard and Savannah Nielsen. McKenzie Webber and Landon Rowley were crowned queen and king. Matt Scoggins photo

