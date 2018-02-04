WREA’s rate restructure now in effect

MEEKER | A friendly reminder that WREA’s rate restructure went into effect on January 1, 2018. WREA members will receive their January bills this week which will reflect these changes. The rate restructure will primarily affect WREA members whose electric service had previously been classified as Residential, Small Commercial, Irrigation and Large Commercial. Please see the Frequently Asked Questions on page 2 of this week’s Herald Times for details or call WREA at 970-878-5041 if you have any questions regarding your particular service.

