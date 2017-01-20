Yoga studio opens in downtown Meeker

MEEKER | A new yoga studio is opening in Meeker on Monday. Mountain Charisma proprietor Brittney Shonk is

excited to introduce the community to a practice that has had a dramatic impact on her own life.

A Meeker native, Shonk (neé Ducey) returned home “to be closer to family” after a 10-year absence that gained her a husband and two children, and a love for yoga.

It was while living in Fort Collins, Colo., where her husband, Clayton, was the livestock coordinator for Colorado State University, that Shonk discovered yoga.

“My husband made me go to the gym because I was being a helicopter mom. It just kind of clicked,” Shonk said. She began to study the practice of Shambhava yoga, which encompasses meditation, yoga postures (asanas), selfless service (seva) and conscious living, and became a certified instructor.

Shonk and her family returned to her hometown in October 2015, and she began teaching yoga classes through the recreation district shortly thereafter. She enjoyed her classes and her time at the rec district, but “always wanted to have my own studio” where she could create the kind of comfortable ambiance and personal environment she believes makes yoga even more beneficial.

She found that space in the Parker Mall on Sixth Street in Meeker when Meeker Embroidery moved down the block. Weeks of hard work have produced a warm, welcoming place for Shonk to host her classes, and an inviting new location to draw more traffic downtown,

something Shonk hopes to see happen.

“Stress relief is the number one benefit of yoga,” she said, adding that her evening classes are a “wind-down class” specifically designed to help people let go of the stresses of the day.

“It’s the only time they feel like it’s OK to just lie down and be still,” she said of her clients.

Other proven benefits of yoga include lowering blood pressure, improving mobility, flexibility, balance and individualized progress.

“You can go at your own pace, it’s very specific to the individual,” she said. “It’s one of the only fitness classes where no one cares what you look like, or what you’re wearing. There’s nothing fad-wise involved. Nobody cares.”

It’s also a fitness class that will work for anyone, of any age. She plans to introduce some kids’ yoga classes in the future. Adult classes are limited to people 16 and up. Older people can benefit no matter their age or activity level.

“Age does not matter. You have one class with beginners, intermediate, and advanced in the same room.”

Classes will begin Monday, with morning classes taught by Vanessa Trout and Shonk. Walk-ins are welcome in the morning classes, but because space is limited, registration is preferred. Scheduling details, contact information and pricing is available on the Mountain Charisma Facebook page at facebook.com/ mountaincharismallc.

