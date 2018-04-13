After the Birth Ball April 14

MEEKER | The After the Birth Ball is an annual celebration of the end of calving, lambing and the spring birth season. Join the Friends of the Meeker FFA (501c3) in a fun evening of celebration of for the entire family. All proceeds benefit the Meeker FFA Chapter and all its endeavors throughout the year. Help the Friends of the Meeker FFA support this fantastic student led organization that is building the future of American agricultural pursuits. Saturday, April 14 from 5:30 to midnight. Cash bar, silent auction, live entertainment, dinner. Tickets are available at the Meeker Chamber, Meeker High School front office, or from a Meeker FFA member. $35 for adults, $10 for children 10 and under.

