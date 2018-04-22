After the Birth Ball raises $4,517 for FFA

By ALLIE WILLEY

Special to the Herald Times

MEEKER | Meeker hosted its annual After the Birth Ball on April 14. The ball is put on every year by the FFA program as a fundraiser with help from the Friends of FFA. All the money raised during the event goes straight to the students that help put it on in the first place to be used for any sort of ag activity they wish it to go to. The seniors are allowed to use the money they raised and put it towards their education with scholarships. The programs raised $13,563. After paying for expenses they made a total profit of $4,517.

“I am so proud of my students this year. They worked so hard to make this event go so well. This is the most money the After the Birth Ball has ever raised, and it’s all because of everyone’s hard work and dedication,” said ag teacher Denee Chintala. In the ag shop students create welding projects they auction off at the ball.

