Change in traffic pattern at MES

MEEKER | Beginning Monday, March 27 (the first day after spring break) Meeker Elementary School will implement a new traffic pattern. The buses will use the current “Kiss-n-Go” loop and student drop off will be at the south end of the parking lot where the buses currently go. Parents may use any of the lower parking lot, as well as the small lot near the school, for drop off. There will be new signs posted and people to help with traffic patterns. If you have any questions, please contact your child’s teacher or the office.
Related Articles
Meeker 5th Graders…
May 20, 2015 Special to the Herald Times 0
Meeker officials, residents discuss old elementary school use
May 9, 2013 Sean McMahon 0
MEEKER I More than 70 residents filled the Meeker Town Board of Trustees meeting Tuesday night to voice concerns at a public hearing about the town turning over the old elementary school to Rio Blanco […]
School site options down to two
June 19, 2008 Special to the Herald Times 0
MEEKER — Meeker School District board members were unable to specify a site for the new elementary school Tuesday night because of concerns about utilities, particularly sewer lines. However, the location of the future building was […]