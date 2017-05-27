College Graduation …

Congratulations to Chevy Mohr, who graduated from Meeker High School in 2014, and has graduated from Western State Colorado University in Gunnison on May 6, 2017. He graduated with a bachelor of arts in environment and sustainability with Cum Laude honors. He was also a part of Western’s first national leadership honor society: Omicron Delta Kappa. His parents, Mike and Cheryl Mohr, his sister Cori Mohr ,and grandparents Bobbi and Phil Mass and Joy Mohr, all from Meeker, are very proud. courtesy photo