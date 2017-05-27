College Graduation … May 27, 2017 Special to the Herald Times Milestones, School, Slider 0 Congratulations to Chevy Mohr, who graduated from Meeker High School in 2014, and has graduated from Western State Colorado University in Gunnison on May 6, 2017. He graduated with a bachelor of arts in environment and sustainability with Cum Laude honors. He was also a part of Western’s first national leadership honor society: Omicron Delta Kappa. His parents, Mike and Cheryl Mohr, his sister Cori Mohr ,and grandparents Bobbi and Phil Mass and Joy Mohr, all from Meeker, are very proud. courtesy photo Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)Click to print (Opens in new window)Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)MoreClick to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)Like this:Like Loading... Related College Graduation