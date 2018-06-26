Collins receives 4-H scholarship

MEEKER | The Rio Blanco County 4-H Foundation is pleased to announce that Macy Collins is the recipient of the foundation’s 2018 scholarship in the amount of $2,000.

The scholarship is awarded annually on the basis of leadership in the 4-H program, academic achievement, community involvement and educational goals. Collins will attend Hutchinson Community College in Hutchinson, Kansas, before transferring to a four-year university for her bachelor’s degree in animal science. Her professional focus will be on animal genetics. Future plans include postgraduate work to become an embryologist or AI specialist.

Livestock judging has been a big part of her life and she will continue to pursue excellence in that area at Hutchinson. Judging at a community college will allow her to continue this avocation when she moves to a four-year university.

Macy has been active in 4-H for 12 years. Her projects have included dog, breeding and market rabbits, breeding and market sheep and goats, breeding and market beef and livestock judging. She has been active in the 4-H Council, serving as president for the last four years. Involvement as a junior leader with the Marvelous Mutts dog club and the Showtime Livestock Club has been an important part of her 4-H career. She has successfully shown livestock at major shows at both the state and national level; National Western, Ak-Sar-Ben, NILE, NAILE, and the Colorado State Fair. A highlight of her 4-H career was being a member of the Colorado State Champion Livestock Judging Team that competed at the National 4-H Conference in 2015. She has been recognized as a member of Colorado All State Judging team for four years.

FFA has also been a big part of Macy’s high school years, serving as an officer for three years and as chapter president her senior year. She was the FFA district vice president from 2016-2018. Her academic honors include being a member of National Honor Society.

Like this: Like Loading...