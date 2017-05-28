Colorado State High School Track Championships 2017

May 28, 2017 Bobby Gutierrez Features, Sports 0

Rangely senior Troy Allred qualified for the state meet in the triple jump. Matt Scoggins photo
Meeker seniors Madison Russell and Loran Casias, along with sophomores Gracie Bradfield and Tori Lasker, are Colorado 2A state champions in the 4×100 relay and set a new school record (50.10). Bobby Gutierrez photo
Meeker freshman Tevin Pelloni represented the Cowboys in a new event to the team this year, the pole vault. Bobby Gutierrez photo
MHS senior Peyton Burke competed in the 100-meter hurdles on a sprained ankle, yet finished the race. Bobby Gutierrez photo
Sophomore throwers Megan Shelton and Sydnie Main, pictured with coach Ben Quinn, both placed in the state meet. Shelton was fourth in the discus and fifth in the shot put, while Main placed fifth in the discus behind her classmate. Bobby Gutierrez photo
Meeker girls wore a Henna tattoo which read, “We didn’t come this far to only come this far.” Bobby Gutierrez photo
MHS freshman Kristin Brown qualified in the triple jump. Bobby Gutierrez photo
MHS senior Julia Eskelson also ran the 3,200. Bobby Gutierrez photo
RHS junior Austin Ficken qualified for state in the shot put. Matt Scoggins photo
MHS senior Loran Casias and Gracie Bradfield fly during a championship handoff. Matt Scoggins photo
RHS junior Katelyn Brown earned a seventh place medal in the triple jump. Matt Scoggins photo
Patrick Scoggins won two silver medals and a fourth place finish at the state meet. Matt Scoggins photo
RHS senior Lindzey Thacker made the tough decision of returning to give a co-valedictorian speech instead of competing at the state track meet held on the same day because of a weather delay. Matt Scoggins photo
MHS senior Maggie Phelan won four medals, including two gold. Matt Scoggins photo
Marshall Webber, RHS sophomore, gained state experience in the 300 hurdles. Matt Scoggins photo
Rangely senior Troy Allred qualified for the state meet in the triple jump. Matt Scoggins photo
Avery Watt, Julia Eskelson, Sierra Williams and Briar Meszaros stood on the podium in the eighth position after running the 4×800 relay. Bobby Gutierrez photo
MHS senior Cole Brown won both of his heats in the 200 and 400 meter dashes and placed ninth and sixth respectively. Bobby Gutierrez photo
Meeker senior Caleb Bradford flexed his muscles and finished fourth in the shot put. Bobby Gutierrez photo
Rangely’s Patrick Scoggins and Meeker senior Cole Brown both placed in the 200-meter dash. Bobby Gutierrez photo
Meeker sophomores Tannen Kennedy, cousins Kale and Pake Burke, teamed up with senior Josh Cochran to compete in the 4×800 relay. Bobby Gutierrez photo
The Meeker girls’ track team was not the biggest or the best at the 2017 Colorado State Track and Field Championships, as they finished third as team, but they were right in the middle (like Avery Watt) of the competition, winning gold medals in three relays, two in record fashion and several girls experienced the view from the podium in front of 1000’s of track and field fans. Watt, a junior, medaled on two relay teams. Bobby Gutierrez photo
Meeker seniors Madison Russell and Maggie Phelan hold the baton atop the podium in the 2017 Colorado State Track and Field Championships, with teammates Gracie Bradfield and Sierra Williams behind them, after winning the 4×400 relay. Russell was on four relay teams and a champion on three, while Phelan won two gold medals as a relay team member and also medaled in the triple jump (5th) and 400-meter run (9th). Bobby Gutierrez photo
Meeker senior Austin Russell broke a MHS record set by Coley King in 1988 in the 800-meter run. “I wanted that record since I was a sophomore,” Russell, who is excited he will be running in college on a scholarship. “I get to do this for another four years.” Bobby Gutierrez photo
Meeker senior Loran Casias confidently holds her arms up after handing off the baton to Gracie Bradfield who helped set a new school record and win a gold medal in the 4×100 relay. Bobby Gutierrez photo

Related Articles

Features

Do you remember Sleepy Cat’s scones? Now you can make them at home!

December 11, 2016 Niki Turner 1

MEEKER | “You have to have the scones. They’re the best.” I can’t tell you how many times I heard that about the famous homemade scones served for many years at Sleepy Cat Lodge and […]

Features

Cowboys lose title game to Strasburg 14-34

December 2, 2016 Bobby Gutierrez 0

MEEKER | For a seventh time in the history of Meeker High School’s football program, the team played for a state championship win last weekend. But the school’s first state team title continues to elude […]