Community Foundation offers grants for hunger relief nonprofits

RBC | In an effort to address hunger in Rio Blanco County, the Western Colorado Community Foundation has announced funding for projects that increase access to healthy, local foods and improve food security for vulnerable populations. The Community Food and Hunger Relief grant opportunity will begin accepting applications on June 15 and the deadline to apply is July 15. For more information, and to apply, visit wc-cf.org/nonprofits/grantmaking.

The Community Foundation is committed to alleviating hunger in the seven counties it serves, by supporting concrete action steps that implement the goals and strategies of the Colorado Blueprint to End Hunger. Learn more about the Foundation’s recent Mesa County Leadership Forum on Hunger and ways to get involved at wc-cf.org/community/hunger.

The Western Colorado Community Foundation serves seven counties in western Colorado, managing charitable funds for community good. Currently, the Community Foundation manages over 265 charitable funds totaling nearly $75 million in assets and awards over $3.4 million in grants and scholarships annually.

