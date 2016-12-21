Days Gone By: December 15, 2016

The Meeker Herald —

100 years ago

– It is reported by wireless the Fordites are already quarreling among themselves. Thought that “little ben” wouldn’t stand for it very long—seeing Mr. Ford occupying all of the front page space.

– What has become of the old-fashioned kid who could name the capitals of every state in the Union?

– LOST—A pair of white woolly chaps, with spurs buckled to chaps. Lost on Meeker-Rifle road last Sunday. Reward for recovery.

– Take note of the Gem Picture Show announcement. Shows on Thursdays and Saturdays, only.

– Some petty thieving is reported from the western end of the town, and the officers are on the lookout.

– You can get most anything you want in the way of suitable holiday presents at our stores. Examine the prices before sending your order outside.

The Meeker Herald — 50 years ago

– The continuance of the annual Range Call Celebration in Meeker was discussed by an enthusiastic crowd Tuesday evening. It is hoped this much enthusiasm is shown at the next meeting Monday, Jan. 9.

– Dear Santa: I’d like a clay factory, please, and I would like Miss Susie’s Homemaker stuff, also, how’s Mrs. Santa Claus? Your friend, Twila Richardson

– Dear Santa: I want some match-box cars, please. I would like a GI Joe, too, please. I’d like 2 pistols and a knife, also, please. How’s the weather at the North Pole? Your friend, Steve Parr

– Dear Santa Claus: I would like a gun that shoots bullets, please. That’s all Santa. Your friend, Kenneth Shimko

The Meeker Herald — 25 years ago

– Christmas came early for the county’s two school districts this past Monday as the RBC commissioners played Santa Claus, presenting them with an unplanned $96,735 bonus.

– After it’s all added up and totaled, Rio Blanco County ad valorum tax payers will shell out slightly over $16 million next year to help operate everything from schools, hospitals, sanitation systems and fire departments to mosquito districts. Divided among the county’s estimated 6,000 residents, the 23 government entities that had their mill levies set this past week will spend an average of $2,712 for every man, woman and child in Rio Blanco.

– Hustling plays by Karrin Borchard enabled her to come up with eight steals in last week’s game against the previously undefeated Olathe Pirates. Borchard scored 16 points to lead the Cowgirls to their fifth straight win of the year, 48-37. Meeker will now close out the first third of their season this Friday against DeBeque.

Rangely Times — 50 years ago

– The biggest event of the year for Rangely youngsters will take place Saturday. A free movie, courtesy of 40 of Rangely businessmen, and a visit from Santa Claus will highlight the afternoon.

– W.F. McCoy was elected to lead the Rangely Area Chamber of Commerce in 1967 at the annual banquet held Saturday night in the Reddy Room at Eddy’s Hotel.

– Continental Oil Co. officials said last week they are ready to proceed with an experimental underground nuclear shot in natural gas deposits south of Rangely. Continental proposes a 40-kiloton nuclear shot at a depth of about 2,700 feet underground in the Mancos formation of the Douglas Creek-Dragon Trail gas area between Rangely and Douglas Pass.

– Rangely’s ice skating pond was filled Sunday night by members of the Volunteer Fire Department so that residents may enjoy the sport during the winter. The pond is located in the Hildenbrandt Park north of Main Street.

– Rangely’s Pete Miller was named Sunday to the Denver Post’s 1966 all-state prep football team.

Rangely Times — 25 years ago

– About 20 middle school kids from area churches and Young Life teamed up on Wednesday, Dec. 11, in an effort to embrace the community with a door-to-door fund drive. The teenagers gathered two pick-up loads of canned goods, dry goods, clothing and toys.

– There was no spoken controversy. There was little interest expressed. In fact, many voters did not know about it. As a result, less that 5 percent of eligible voters took the time to vote. The final vote was 39-17 to dissolve the Sanitation District that had been formed in 1952 to provide a sewer system.

– It runs for 59 pages. It is a revision of the present ordinance regarding animals in Rangely. At the regular meeting of the Rangely Board of Trustees it invoked quite a bit of discussion. The ordinance would increase fees and violation penalties—none of which has changed since 1982.

– Colleen Poole of Rangely was honored by the Colorado Association of School Boards as one of the State’s “Unsung Heroes” at the Association’s annual meeting.

– Thousands of mostly young Americans suffer each year from a widespread but little known allergy to chilly temperatures known as cold urticaria.

Like this: Like Loading...