Days Gone By: January 5, 2017

The Meeker Herald — 100 years ago

– We have noted that many business houses whose cry is “Patronize Home Trade,” send out to some big jobbing house for their stationery, etc., and in the meanwhile, the home newspaperman becomes a John D. Asterbilt from fighting Montgomery Roebuck & Co. and boosting home trade.

– On Monday, Mr. Moulton received a telegram announcing the death, at Omaha, on the preceding day, of Victor B. Caldwell, president of the Hugus company. Mr. Caldwell represents the interests of his wife—the oldest daughter of the late J.W. Hugus, in the Hugus Company

– Half of success is in seeing the significance of little things. — Henry F. Cope

– The habit of taking cold: With many people taking cold is a habit, but fortunately one that is easily broken. Take a cold sponge bath every morning when you first get out of bed—not ice cold, but a temperature of about 90F. Also sleep with your window up. Do this and you will seldom take cold. When you do take cold take Chamberlain’s Cough Remedy and get rid of it as quickly as possible. Obtainable everywhere.

– The editor is still on the sick list—so the “Devil,” who is in charge, makes no excuses or apologies for any shortcomings that may be apparent in this issue.

– The sick list in Meeker is becoming as large as a European casualty list.

– The Oldland boys are up from the ranch to take in the Christmas dances.

The Meeker Herald — 75 years ago

– Rio Blanco County’s “Fabulous Whirlwinds” recently found an offer made by a Denver band contractor hard to turn down. The five-piece band was offered an engagement to play nightly at Vail Village for the winter season (Dec.-April). The five boys had to turn thumbs down on the offer as Ronnie Brenton, student at Rangely High School, must complete his senior year. Other members of the group are Bobby Coy, Frank Sizemore, Wayne Joslin and Alan Cook.

– Rio Blanco County’s first elected woman county treasurer, Mrs. Doris Warren, took the oath of office from County Clerk and Recorder Sue Mantle.

– Jane Holmes, Mary K. Villa and John Villa hosted a teenage party for their classmates in the rec room and the Charles Holmes home Sunday evening. Approximately 25 young people enjoyed the first evening of the New Year dancing to music by platter recordings and participating in fun-filled games.

– An article in the Weekly Oil and Gas Journal of Dec. 18, setting forth the status of the oil shale industry as seen by J. Wade Watkins, director of petroleum research and coauthored by Harry R. Johnson, Bureau of Mines petroleum engineer, believes the shale oil industry will become a fact by 1976.

– I am sure most everyone in town would like to thank those responsible for providing outdoor recreation in the form of skiing, ice skating and sledding this winter. The ice pond down at city park and the sledding hill on Pine Street were in use almost constantly during the Christmas vacation. The biggest attraction was the ski slope on Nine Mile. The tow line had so much business, skiers were standing in line to go up the hill.

The Meeker Herald — 25 years ago

– Driving just five miles per hour slower will help us save over two million gallons of gas a day. And reduce our dependence on unreliable sources of oil.

– Larry Hayes 609 series which included games of 226 and 210 highlighted this past week’s bowling scores at the White River Bowl.

– Five moose are now roaming the mountains 13 miles west of Creede and another 20 are expected to join them in February.

– Accompanied by their daughter Pegge Halandras, biology major at CU in Boulder, who is home for the holidays, Mr. and Mrs. Gus Halandras and the Chris Strate family drove into Denver where they joined in the holiday festivities at the home of their mother, Peggy Strate.

– The staff at Sleepy Cat are still hosting holiday dinner parties, serving 204 the weekend before Christmas. Friday, in addition to local people, groups included personnel and spouses with TCI Cable Vision of Craig, Tim Dole’s party and Colowyo. Saturday night’s party groups were: American Northwest Realty of Craig, Meeker Post Office, Sanitation District and Tolley’s of Rangely.

Rangely Times — 50 years ago

– Opening his office here in March will be Dr. William A. Anderson of Denton, Md.

– Contractor Joe McPhail completed a $3,600 contract for the park restrooms the week. The fine factory-painted steel building is located near the center of the park for accessibility to the baseball diamonds as well as the rest of the park. The building includes two rest rooms, outside lights and drinking fountain and is designed to avoid damage from vandals to a great extent.

– How will the world be fed in the year 2000 with an estimated 6.1 billion people? C.W. Cook, chairman, General Foods Corporation, speaking at the 71st Congress of American Industry in New York, said, “The driving force of our private enterprise organizations can, and must, be brought increasingly to pear on this vital problem… American agribusiness has the skills to do the job, in partnership with government … And if American’s food industry, from farm through distribution, is to take on the formidable task of carrying know-how around the world, then some major revisions will have to be made in some alarming and growing concepts not prevalent in Washington as to how free enterprise works best.

– Mark G. Danielson of Rangely received his gold second lieutenant bars and his college degree at Colorado State University. He will be a navigator assigned to Mather AFB, Sacramento, Calif.

Rangely Times — 25 years ago

– The candidates are coming. Probably not to Rio Blanco County or Rangely but for the first time there will be a presidential primary in Colorado.

– Adolph Coors Company annually pumps more than $928 million of economic vitality into the Colorado economy.

– Since telecourses require only a minimum of on-campus attendance, they are fast becoming one of the most popular alternatives to traditionally taught courses.

