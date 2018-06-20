Days Gone By: June 14, 2018

The Meeker Herald — 100 years ago

– 20th annual celebration Strawberry Day Saturday, June 22. Glenwood Springs, Colo. Free strawberries and ice cream. Free swimming pool and free wild animal show for the children.

– Regular Kansas heat first three days of this week.

– Miss Margaret Oldland returned from Loretto Academy in Denver, and the Misses Beatrice Joy, Mary Wilber, Marguerite Lunney, Anna Scott and Miss Schnieder arrived home from Mt. St. Scholastica’s academy.

The Meeker Herald — 50 years ago

– Mrs. Mary Hanson of Little Beaver announced the official publication of her book “The Search for Love.”

– Samantha Coulter, youngest daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Gary Coulter of Meeker, was one year old Monday, June 3.

– The three Theos brothers are reportedly recovering from their recent illnesses: Nick with Rocky Mountain Spotted Fever, Tom with tick fever and Mike, in Rangely, with undulant fever.

The Meeker Herald — 25 years ago

– Aaron Hawkins, a sixth grader at Barone Middle School, won first place in the BMS Children’s Classic Book competition on June 3. His book was awarded top prize with a meaningful message.

Rangely Times — 50 years ago

– Dick Aronson of Boulder was unofficially named the top cowboy at the Rangely Days Rodeo last weekend.

– Mrs. A.B. Booker of Rangely was the winner of the $3,400 Gulfstream boat and accessories given away Saturday night following a three-month shop at home campaign sponsored by the Rangely Chamber of Commerce.

Rangely Times — 25 years ago

– June Dotson, one of the women attempting to get a new motel up and operating in Rangely, said recently that the project has been delayed for a time while waiting for SBA funding. Seems the SBA is out of money at the time for minority loans. Imagine that!

– Have you heard the news? There’s a brand new baby brother for Aaron and Sara Jo! Name: Ethan Anthony Peacock. Born: May 27, 1993. Proud Parents: Jeff and Jena Peacock. Maternal Grandparents: Mr. and Mrs. Deil G. Lalande. Paternal Grandparents: Mr. and Mrs. Harry Peacock.

– A baby boy, Chase Edward, was born at Rangely District Hospital June 1, 1993, to Deanna and Curtis Kinney of Rangely. A baby girl, Kassy Fay, was born June 2 to Heather and David Thompson.

