District 8 Honor band… May 15, 2017 Special to the Herald Times Rangely 0 The Colorado Music Educators Association District 8 Middle School Honor Band performed in Steamboat Springs this past week. The band had 86 members representing 15 different middle schools in northwest Colorado. Two Rangely Jr./Sr. High students were selected by audition to participate. Marstan Wagner (right) was one of three sixth graders, and Mary Scoggins (left) was one of seven seventh graders chosen to be involved. Dr. Michael Flynn, director of bands and brass instruction at Western State Colorado University, was the guest conductor. It was a fantastic opportunity for these students to perform exciting, challenging music with a large, accomplished group of musicians. Matt Scoggins photo