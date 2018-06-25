ELKS SCHOLARSHIPS …

June 24, 2018 Special to the Herald Times Rangely 0

Rangely Elks Lodge scholarship chairman Jeff LeBleu presented two scholarships in the amount of $500 each to Klaire Denny and Kierra Powell. Klaire will be attending Benedictine College in Denver. Kierra will be attending Colorado Northwestern Community College in Rangely. COURTESY PHOTO

