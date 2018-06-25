Enter the Fourth of July parade

MEEKER | Anyone can enter the parade, whether you are an individual, an organization, a business or just have a message. Stop by the Meeker Chamber of Commerce or visit meekerchamber.com to get an entry form and return it to the Chamber by June 28.
Related Articles
Range Call pageant has new director(s)
June 13, 2014 Sean McMahon 0
MEEKER I Most grateful that the news came later instead of never, Meeker Range Call director Kim Ekstrom announced Friday that a new director had surfaced for the annual Range Call Pageant, which brings to […]
Get your 4th of July parade float entries in
June 25, 2017 Special to the Herald Times 0
MEEKER | The annual parade during Range Call, hosted by the Meeker Chamber of Commerce, will be held in downtown Meeker on Main Street starting at 10 a.m. It will begin on Seventh and Main […]
3-on-3 Basketball Tournament
July 15, 2014 Special to the Herald Times 0
MEEKER I The Main Street Madness 3-on-3 basketball tournament was played on the old elementary school playground in downtown Meeker and featured 16 teams. Play was divided into four brackets. Related
Leave a Reply