Explore your artistic side at new studio

RANGELY | This week Rangely will welcome a new business enterprise where both kids and adults can get in touch with their artistic side.

Makerspace, owned by local artist Elizabeth Wiley, holds regular business hours for drop- in time Tuesday through Saturday from 12-6 p.m. as well as offering scheduled appointments. Wiley describes the studio of three rooms as having a large space up front for meetings, individual work and “creation stations” including a knitting nook and a sewing table. It also houses higher quality fine art supplies and a large work table. The middle room is geared toward kids of all ages, with group and individual work tables. The space will focus on kids’ classes and messier projects and stocks a huge variety of supplies from markers and paper to fabric, yarn, beads and more.

“It’s truly a space where kids can let loose and invent independently. The kids think it’s a wonderland,” Wiley said.

She will also be offering classes, workshops, specific craft opportunities, date night activities and parties. A full schedule and registration can be found on the Makerspace website at elizabethrobinsonstudio.com/makerspace.

“This is a little art center… a space for the community to come and make stuff… a craft, a card, some artwork… maybe even paint on the wall. It is for you, and me and our kids,” says the website.

Wiley decided to open Makerspace after working in the local schools.

“I was inspired to put together an art studio for the community this summer while teaching a short arts enrichment program for the gifted/talented program based on STEAM (Science, Technology, Engineering, Art, Math). Recent studies point toward adding the “A” to STEM as a more effective way to create integrated learning that emphasizes ingenuity, creative problem solving, process based learning, critical thinking, all skills necessary for the innovative, solution based thinking that will prep kids for 21st century learning and employment,” she said via email.

Wiley circulated a questionnaire within the community about what people wanted in this type of business and went from there. She also involved kids in the process of putting the studio together, listening to their input and thoughts.

In addition to youth classes Wiley is offering sessions geared toward adults.

“I was surprised by the amount of interest in adult classes,” she said. “So I will build that into the schedule.” Classes include an introductory, materials-based drawing series for adults, a kids’ camp craft series during the month of July, and several specialty workshops and demonstrations taught by a variety of instructors.

For now Wiley has only leased the space at 303 E. Main St through August in order to focus on summer programs. However, if there is enough demand she says she will keep it going through the year.

Wiley will host an open house this Saturday from 12-5 p.m. with refreshments and art/craft activities scheduled every hour.

