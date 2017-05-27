First results from water samples in, no analysis yet

RBC | In what may have been the shortest county commissioners’ meeting on record (less than five minutes), RBC commissioners (BOCC) approved items on the consent agenda and gave brief commissioner updates Monday. There was no new business, bid openings, or memorandums of understanding on the agenda.

Consent agenda items included contract modifications to: a U.S. Forest Service Grant, increasing the funding amount by $10,000 for activities and projects; AM-PM Sweepers and Stripes for the 2017 crackfill project and spot graveling on CR 10.

The commissioners also approved a joint letter from the White River and Douglas Creek Conservation Districts and the board of county commissioners to the Bureau of Land Management (BLM) requesting a meeting to discuss the Piceance-East Douglas Herd Management Area (PEDHMA); a letter to Colorado Parks and Wildlife supporting a conservation and access easement on a parcel of land on the Flag Creek Ranch; and a letter from the BOCC to BLM, the Ute Indian Tribe, the Town of Dinosaur, the Town of Rangely, and the Board of County Commissioners of Moffat County opposing any transfer of land from the BLM to the Ute Indian Tribe for the purposes of building a casino.

Also on the consent agenda were the approval of a liquor license for Seven Lakes Lodge and approval of a letter to the RBC Treasurer to verify accounts at the Bank of the San Juans.

All three commissioners said it had been a “quiet” week in their updates to the board.

Commissioner Si Woodruff said he had received the first round of results from water and snow samples taken last month in response to questions about nitrogen and metals in water samples that may be related to last year’s algae bloom on the White River. Results from a second lab are still pending. Woodruff said he plans to speak with local experts for an analysis of the results.

Like this: Like Loading...