Grant takes over Vandiver dental practice

MEEKER | In much the same way his predecessor, Dr. Charles Vandiver, did 47 years ago, Dr. Trevor Grant will be elevating the quality of dental care in Meeker when Grant Family Dentistry officially opens its doors on July 10. Dental care that Meeker residents have had to go out of town to get—like orthodontic treatment, implants, wisdom tooth extraction and root canals—will now be available in Meeker.

Dr. Grant received extensive training in Chicago for “non-extraction, early intervention progressive orthodontics.” He emphasizes early screening for orthodontic care for children as young as 5 years old. A new 3D imaging tool will enable him to see a patient’s teeth, nerves, sinuses and airways in 3D, further improving quality of care.

For the estimated 75 percent of people who suffer from some degree of dental anxiety, he is trained in “minimal oral conscious sedation,” an anesthesia technique that leaves a patient awake, but relaxed. They may not even remember details of procedure the next day. No more excuses for skipping dental visits.

“My practice philosophy is based upon treating the entire patient, not simply treating teeth. Early screening in orthodontic/orthopedic treatment is crucial. As a patient grows, both the upper and lower jaws are developed through orthopedics to achieve facial harmony and adequate space for existing teeth. I believe in a non-extraction philosophy of orthodontics that promotes broad and beautiful smiles, healthy sinuses, comfortable joints, open airways, and happy patients.

Screening your child early allows the evaluation of jaw shape and growth patterns, maximizing treatment potential. Screening begins as young as 5-7 years old. We look forward to providing this service to patients in Meeker.”

A native of Winnemucca, Nev., Dr. Grant is a graduate of Colorado State University—Pueblo, and Creighton University School of Dentistry in Omaha, Neb.

“He was an all-American wrestler at 174 lbs. at CSU,” said his wife, Marki. “He won’t brag on himself, so I will.”

Marki is a Meeker native, the youngest daughter of Mark and Julie Cook, and a 2009 Meeker High School graduate. The couple met at CSU. They have a 3-month-old son named Korban.

“We wanted to come here for the great family life,” Dr. Grant said. Family—and community—are important to them both. The office’s slogan, or mission statement, is “build a life, not a living.”

“First and foremost, we thank God for the opportunity to be here,” Dr. Grant said, adding, “And I’d like to thank Dr. Vandiver. He has made this so easy. He’s really invested in me, and I appreciate that, and the staff here is phenomenal.”

“The culture in this office is incomparable,” Marki said.

“We’re very excited to be involved in the community,” he said. “Marki (who ran track in high school and college) has been up at the track and I’ve already been in the wrestling room.” They’re looking forward to helping and participating, and said the community has made that very easy by being so welcoming.

Grant Family Dentistry will be open Tuesday through Friday, beginning July 10. Call 970-878-5853 to schedule an appointment.

Like this: Like Loading...