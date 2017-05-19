HopeWest volunteer information May 20

MEEKER | HopeWest is hosting an educational opportunity for individuals who are interested in learning more about the various ways to get involved with HopeWest and give back to the community. Explore HopeWest’s many volunteer opportunities including pet therapy, music, patient and family support, special events and more. HopeWest welcomes individuals of all capabilities and interests: hours are flexible and training is provided. This session will be held Saturday, May 20 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. at Richards Hall, 368 Fourth St. in Meeker. Lunch will be provided. To register or to receive more information, please call Solveig at 878-9383.

