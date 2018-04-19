Moffat County High School student detained for allegedly planning a school shooting

April 19, 2018 Herald Times Staff Breaking News, County 0

Moffat County School District Superintendent Dave Ulrich notified parents Thursday morning of an alleged school shooting threat at Moffat County High School.

According to a letter posted on the district’s website, high school principal Kyle York notified Ulrich late Wednesday his office had learned “two students had devised specific plans to conduct a school shooting this Friday at MCHS.”

One of the students is currently accounted for out of state and the second student is enrolled at MCHS. The Craig Police Department was notified and detained the student Thursday morning.

Ulrich thanked York and School Resource Officer Ryan Fritz for their “diligence in pursuing this.”

The Craig Police Department will have an enhanced presence at the schools Thursday and Friday.

