Obituary: Dixie Lee Raley

Dixie Lee Raley

June 17, 1934~Jan. 21, 2017

Dixie Lee Raley passed away on Jan. 21, 2017, in Grand Junction, Colo. She was born on June 17, 1934, in Meeker, Colo., to Everett Edward Proctor and Wilda Jean Bloomfield.

Dixie had a love and talent for poetry and music; not only did she write the poems and music she also added the notes and the words to her music. Her love of life and her love of music inspired us all.

Dixie is survived by her three children; David Raley, Rob Raley and Debra Shires. She is also survived by seven grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren.

As per Dixie’s wishes the family will hold a graveside service at the Highland Cemetery in Meeker, Colo., later this spring. The family will notify family and friends of the date and time of the graveside service. Should you have questions please call Debra Shires at 970-846-6116. Services are entrusted to Grand Valley Funeral Homes, Grand Junction Chapel.

Like this: Like Loading...