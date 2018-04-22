Obituary: Gary Dunham

Gary Dunham

March 26, 1943 ~ April 14, 2018

Gary Hermie Dunham passed away on April 14, 2018, after his well fought and courageous battle with cancer. Gary was born in Meeker on March 26, 1943, to Hermie H. and Elizabeth Parkes Dunham. Growing up on the Dunham family ranch gave Gary a lasting foundation in agriculture and a special connection to the history of the White River Valley. Following graduation from Meeker High School in 1961, Gary went on to attend and graduate from Colorado State University in the Class of 1965. Gary returned to Meeker after CSU to work on the family ranch, and in June 1977, he married Becky Lee Grisgby in Reno, Nev. Gary and Becky raised their two sons, Jason and Chris, between the ranch and town, all while enjoying extended family, friends and Meeker’s many school activities and sporting events. While Gary was an understated man of few words, his love for his family and his pride in their many accomplishments was always evident.

In the fall of 1988, Gary was elected to the board of directors of White River Electric Association. Representing the Town of Meeker district, Gary combined his commitment to his community, with his business and agricultural background to provide pragmatic governance for White River Electric. During his years on the WREA board, Gary served as treasurer from 1989-1991, vice-president from 1992-2004, and president from 2005-2013. Gary was WREA’s appointed representative on the Colorado Rural Electric Association Board of Directors from 1989-1991. Gary also served as WREA’s appointed representative on Western United Electric Supply Company from 1989 until 2015 which included his service as Western United’s president. Gary also served on the Yellow Jacket Water Conservancy District board and the Upper Colorado Environmental Plant Center.

In 1996, Gary and Becky purchased the Meeker General Mercantile and enjoyed running the family business together for more than 20 years. Busy as he was, Gary found time for life beyond work which included fishing, hunting, bowling and Meeker’s many community and sporting events.

Gary is survived by his wife, partner and best friend of almost 42 years, his two sons, Jason (Karen) Dunham of Meeker, and Christopher Dunham of Chico, CA, siblings JoAnne Barley of Meeker, Bill (Diane) Dunham of Meeker, Patricia (Robert) Hurst of Sun City, Ariz., as well as many extended family members. And of course, Gary and Becky’s menagerie of animals and the “little dogs.” Services will be held on Monday, April 23, 2018, at 11 a.m. at the Fairfield Center, 200 Main St., Meeker, Colo. A luncheon will be served at the Fairfield following the graveside service at the Meeker Cemetery. Donations in-lieu of flowers can be made to HopeWest-Meeker, in honor of Gary Dunham, 3090 North 12th Street, Grand Junction, Colo., 81506.

