Obituary: Leland Earl McClain

Leland Earl McClain

May 27, 1929 ~ April 1, 2018

Leland Earl McClain was born to Thomas Winnet McClain and Elsie Anna Schack on May 27, 1929, in Boyero, Colo. He was one of four children. Leland attended school in the Hugo area, having to travel 20 minutes to and from school every day. He graduated from Hugo High School in 1947. Following his graduation, he joined the military, in which he was a surveyor. Returning home from the service, Leland’s father was able to get him a job working for the state, surveying power lines between Steamboat Springs and Maybell, Colo. During this time he was married briefly to Patricia Mary Chamberlain, and to this union three children were born, Gary, Russell and Beverly. Leland later married Lenora Mabel Bradfield, and to this union Lenora brought into the family two sons, Lloyd and Ray.

Around this time, Leland was able to start working for the Rio Blanco County Road and Bridge as a maintainer, and he was able to retire from the county in 1994. Leland loved to work with his hands, filling his spare time doing welding and mechanic jobs around his home. He was known to have anything on hand anyone might need, and knew exactly where in his home to find it. Having grown up during the Dust Bowl and The Great Depression, he knew the value of using what you had on hand.

When he wasn’t working with his hands, he enjoyed hunting and fishing, learning about old locomotives and he thoroughly enjoyed watching “The Waltons.” He felt a great connection to their way of living, and loved seeing the old cars and scenes from that era. Leland was a deeply caring and compassionate gentleman. He was always willing to lend a hand, and would do anything for anybody, and asked for nothing in return. On several occasions, Leland would go play Bingo with the residence at the old Walbridge Wing, where his wife Lenora had worked for 31 years.

Leland never had a negative word to say about anyone. He will forever be remembered for his honesty, kind-heartedness and gentle demeanor.

Leland is preceded in death by his parents, Thomas and Elsie McClain; two sisters, Cleora Holfler and Irene Griffin; his wife Leonora McClain; and daughter Beverly Porter. He is survived by his sons, Gary Chamberlain, Russell McClain, Lloyd Bradfield and Ray Bradfield; brother Chuck McClain; eight grandchildren and 11 great-grandchildren. Graveside services were held on Thursday, April 5, 2018, at The Highland Cemetery. Memorial donations may be made to assist with funeral expenses in care of Grant Mortuary.

