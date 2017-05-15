Obituary: Norma Jean Carver

Norma Jean Carver

Nov. 21, 1947~April 26, 2017

Norma Jean Carver was born in Collbran, Colo., on Nov. 21, 1947. She was married to Richard Carver on June 4, 1965. She was a loving wife to Richard and proud mother to Lori and Daniel. She is survived by her husband Richard, her daughter Lori Petersen and husband Joel of Stanton, Mich., and her son Daniel Carver and wife Stephanie of Atwood, Colo., as well as 10 grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren all of whom she adored. She was preceded in death by her parents, Wesley and Birdie Held; one brother, Clifford, and one sister, Anna Mae Hoisington.

Norma was graduated from Plateau Valley High School in 1965. One week later she married her high school sweetheart, Richard. They moved to Grand Junction for a year, back to Mesa for eight years and then to Meeker for her remaining years.

Norma loved God, family, her church and the great outdoors. Her love for the outdoors took her traveling all around the U.S. from coast to coast. She enjoyed her time spent camping and four-wheeling all around the Colorado Mountains. She loved flowers and birds and spent many hours enjoying them both.

Norma also enjoyed judging the 4-H fairs and did so for nearly 30 years. She became a judge after many years of she herself entering baking and cooking competitions at the fair.

Her hunger for knowledge kept her busy all the years of her life. Her continued thirst for knowledge led her to her greatest knowledge—the knowledge of the Bible. She could quote scriptures and find them on any topic.

The Lord and the Bible were the anchors of Norma’s life. Norma was the anchor of our family. Her strong faith in the Lord was the foundation of our family. She taught each of us to work to form our families in the same manner. Norma was an inspiration to so many people. She would speak God’s word to you regardless of who you were or if you wanted to hear it or not. She believed if you heard it she would get you back on the right track. Her heart was always in the right place.

Over the last several days so many stories have been shared about the impact Norma had on so many lives by sharing the same faith and love to others as she did with us. She was an anchor for not only our families but for many others as well. Although we are sad to have lost such an amazing woman, the impact she made on all of us will live on in our hearts forever.

