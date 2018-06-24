Obituary: Patricia Rose Nay

Patricia Rose Nay

Aug. 13, 1949 ~ June 10, 2018

Patricia Rose Nay has finished her race here on earth and entered her eternal home on Sunday, June 10, 2018, at the age of 68. Patsy was born to David and Bessie Allen on Aug. 13, 1949, and was an older sister to Dave and Tim Allen. She enjoyed her childhood living in various places in Northwest Colorado as they followed her Dad’s career with the state repairing roads. At age 11, she settled into the community of Meeker and called it home for the rest of her life. Patsy was married to the love of her life, George Nay, for 50 years. She loved, supported and encouraged “her George C” through all seasons of their life together. Together, and because of Christ, they built a wonderful life together with their five children.

Patsy lived life and raised her children by one of her favorite sayings: “Always smell the roses.” No matter the circumstances, she encouraged all who knew her to take time and make choices to smell the roses. Patsy and George decided in the first years of their marriage to build their marriage and family around loving God and loving one another. This is Patsy’s most significant legacy. She loved well and taught her family to love well. She would always have time to help, encourage and to congratulate her children on what they had done. When the kids arrived home from school was one of her most favorite times of day. She wanted to talk about how their day went and help them process it and help them learn how to process life’s trials. A key verse she shared with her children was to “Delight yourself in the Lord and He will give you the desires of your heart.” Psalm 37:4.

Professionally, Patsy was involved with her mother’s business and later owned and operated a tax preparation and bookkeeping business for 33 years. Patsy was loved and loved well in her professional life. More important to her than bookkeeping, taxes, or making money, was her deep desire to walk with people through difficult times in their lives. She rejoiced with those who rejoiced and cried with those who were hurting.

Patsy is preceded in death by her father, David E. Allen and her in-laws Claude and Genevieve Nay. She will be deeply missed by her mother, Bessie Allen, and her brother’s, David and Timothy Allen and their families. Clinging to faith and continuing to follow her example in loving well, is her husband George, Worley and Danina Kennedy of Texas, Jeff and Amy Soderquist, Billy and Kristi Wright, Joshua and Rachel Nay, and John and Katy Preston of Arkansas. Patsy’s greatest delight was her 10 grandchildren: Taylor, Elise, Kacey, Breck, Isaiah, Alyssa, Chris, Jackson, Caden and Evelyn.

Memorials: Focus on the Family or Valley View Foundation (Rally the Valley). Send donations to Grant Mortuary, P.O. Box 333, Meeker, Colo., 81641.

