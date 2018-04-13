Panthers bring home PRs

RANGELY | On Tuesday, April 3 the Rangely Panther JV track and field team headed to Glenwood Springs for a meet, then on Saturday the varsity team traveled to Grand Junction for the Frank Woodburn Invitation hosted by Palisade High School.

The JV team had freshmen Philip Noyes and Gabe Polley; sophomore Chloe Filfred; juniors Anna Forbes, Elena Forbes and Breanna Davis; and one senior, Kaylee Mecham.

“Almost all of these athletes compete on the varsity level also but it is nice for them to be able to get a meet and compete with athletes on the same level as they are and in the same grade,” said coach Scoggins.

This was the first high school meet for Philip Noyes. He threw both the shot and discus and ran the 200-meter and 400-meter. He got a distance of 27 feet 3.25 inches and 74-2.5 in his throws, and times of 28.55 seconds and 1:12.00. Gabe Polley keeps trying the high jump, but also gave the discus a try as well as the 200 and 400. In the discus he got a distance of 66-1, a 28.87 and a 1:04.60 in his runs. Filfred—normally a distance girl—ran some sprints to work on her speed work, she ran the 100-meter, 200 and 400 in 17.90, 38.49 and 1:24.00 respectively. Anna Forbes threw the discus and shot as well as ran the 200. Her discus distance was 67-0 placing fifth and in the shot threw a 23-3 placing 10th. In the 200 she ran a 36.43. Elena Forbes did the same events but was able to PR in the discus with a throw of 74-11 and placed first, then in the shot she threw a 23-8 for seventh place. In the 200 she had a time of 37.33. Davis ran the 100 for a time of 18.60 then won shot with a throw of 29-10 and then threw the discus for 60-0. Mecham threw for the first time this year with a discus throw of 56-8 and shot for 23-8.

For the varsity meet there were several personal records and new season personal records being broken. Makenzie Cochrane had a great meet with new personal records in the shot with a throw of 31-9 taking eighth place and then in the discus she had a throw of 107-3 taking fourth place. Patrick Scoggins had a new season’s best in the 200 with a time of 23.58 for fourth place, then took first in the 400 with a time of 50.75. Chloe Filfred was able to PR in the 800-meter with a time of 3:11.99 and in the 1,600-meter with a 7:21.94.

The throwers have been doing some running as well. Riley Boydstun earned a personal record in the 100 dash with a time of 14.81, then went and threw the shot for 34-11.25, and discus 100-11. Breanna Davis ran the 100 for a time of 18.61 then threw the shot for a distance of 28-10.5. Elena Forbes was able to get a PR in the discus with a throw of 77-7. Miekka Peck got a personal record in the discus with 89-9. Brady Bertoch threw the discus for 72-8 and then the shot for 25-5.5.

Raelynn Norman got a season best in the 1,600 with a 6:20.39 then took fifth in the 3,200 run with a time of 13:44.45. Gabe Polley was able to get a personal record in the 200 with a 27.87. Dixie Rhea got a new personal record in the 100 with a time of 14.18. Marshall Webber was able to take sixth place in the 300 hurdles with a time of 45.41 and 18.20 in the 110 high hurdles for 10th place.

