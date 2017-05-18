Planned emergency exercise May 19-20

RBC | On May 19-20 law enforcement officers, county staff, fire and ambulance crews, industry reps and others will participate in a detailed full-scale training exercise to test all levels of emergency response—from communication to personnel to equipment—in the event of a multi-layered domestic threat. The exercise will take place in various places around the county, primarily in the Piceance Basin. Residents may witness a high level of law enforcement activity on Friday, May 19, as multiple participants “respond” to pre-arranged scenes.

Like this: Like Loading...