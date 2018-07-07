MEEKER | More than 200 people will be coming to Meeker to ride out trails, dine at our restaurants, shop at our stores and stay at our lodging July 12-14 during the OHV Rendezvous. For more information contact the Meeker Chamber at 970-878-5510 or go to http://www.wagonwheeltrails.org/.
Related Articles
Child killed in UTV accident
June 6, 2013 Sean McMahon 0
MEEKER I Seven-year-old Angelo Theos of Meeker was killed in an utility terrain vehicle rollover accident approximately 12 miles northeast of Meeker off County Road 11 on Tuesday evening. Related
Calling all off-highway vehicle enthusiasts
October 18, 2011 Special to the Herald Times 0
RBC | The first organizational meeting for OHV enthusiasts, will be Oct. 19, at Kilowatt Korner in Meeker at 7 p.m. Please call 878-5297 if you cannot attend but are interested. Related
Promote your biz at the OHV Rendezvous
June 29, 2018 Special to the Herald Times 0
MEEKER | More than 200 people will be coming to Meeker to ride out trails, dine at our restaurants, shop at our stores and stay at our lodging July 12-14 during the OHV Rendezvous. For […]
Leave a Reply