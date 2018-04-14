Rangely council updates

April 14, 2018 Jennifer Hill Features, Rangely 0

RANGELY | On Tuesday the Rangely Town Council gave permission to Rick Stover to set up his snow cone stand in the town’s empty lot north of the Automotive Museum.

Kelli Neiberger from the gas department said the department recently passed numerous inspections with high scores. Jeff LeBleu from public works said they’re planning a senior clean up day. He is looking for volunteers to help with work at the Elk’s Trap Club.

Police Chief Vince Wilczek talked about a school resource officer and said the county will outfit two police vehicles, setting the money aside from the Anvil Points funds the county is receiving. The chief and school district superintendent are meeting later this week to discuss funding.

Councilman Andy Shaffer asked what other options should be considered since one officer can’t cover all three buildings at once.

Town Manager Peter Brixius said the town is working on potential water restrictions this year due to the low runoff into the White River.

Related Articles

Rangely

Rangely Town Council holds first meeting of 2017

January 14, 2017 Jennifer Hill 2

By Jen Hill jen@theheraldtimes.com RANGELY | The Rangely Town Council held their first meeting of the new year on Tuesday. Police Chief Vince Wilczek updated the council on happenings in the police department including upcoming […]

No Picture
Letters To The Editor

Letter to the Editor: Clarifying statement regarding honesty, road

February 3, 2015 Special to the Herald Times 0

Dear Editor: I need to clarify a statement that I made at the Rangely Town Council meeting on Jan. 13. This message will go to all town employees, Mike and Tracy Hayes and the Rangely […]

No Picture
Rangely

Rangely mayor pro tem resigns seat

March 26, 2015 Special to the Herald Times 0

RANGELY I Rangely Town Council member and Mayor Pro Tem Brad Casto submitted a letter of resignation from his position on the council last week. Casto had served on the council for seven years. Related

Be the first to comment

Leave a Reply