Rangely council updates

RANGELY | On Tuesday the Rangely Town Council gave permission to Rick Stover to set up his snow cone stand in the town’s empty lot north of the Automotive Museum.

Kelli Neiberger from the gas department said the department recently passed numerous inspections with high scores. Jeff LeBleu from public works said they’re planning a senior clean up day. He is looking for volunteers to help with work at the Elk’s Trap Club.

Police Chief Vince Wilczek talked about a school resource officer and said the county will outfit two police vehicles, setting the money aside from the Anvil Points funds the county is receiving. The chief and school district superintendent are meeting later this week to discuss funding.

Councilman Andy Shaffer asked what other options should be considered since one officer can’t cover all three buildings at once.

Town Manager Peter Brixius said the town is working on potential water restrictions this year due to the low runoff into the White River.

