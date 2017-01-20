Rangely girls take down Aspen 58-20

RANGELY | “We controlled this game right from the start against a struggling Aspen team,” said Rangely High School girls’ basketball coach Quinton Kent.

Rangely had three players in double figures: Katelyn Brown, 15; Katye Allred, 14; and Lindzey Thacker, 12. Eight of the nine players who played scored.

The RHS girls’ JV team also won its game against the Aspen Skiers.

The JV also beat Aspen.

On Thursday, however, the lady Panthers lost to county rivals the Meeker Cowboys 49-58. The JV team also lost to the Cowboys.

“In a hard fought game that we turned the ball over way too much and Meeker got hot in the third quarter, scoring 22 points in the quarter, scoring mostly off our turnovers,” Kent said.

Katelyn Brown had 14 points but was the only player in double figures.

“Meeker did a good job of forcing turnovers and capitalizing on them in the second half,” Kent said.

Saturday, the Panthers played Cedaredge and lost a close game, 39-42.

“We jumped out to a 13-5 first quarter lead only to see Cedaredge get hot in the second quarter to pull within one by half time. From there it remained close the rest of the game, with neither team being able to pull away,” Kent said. “With a one point lead with about 30 seconds, we were unable to get a timeout in the back court and instead turned the ball over. Cedaredge scored and another turnover forced us to foul, hence the three-point lead for them.”

The Panthers shot 57 percent of their free throws from the line, while Cedaredge shot 81 percent.

“In a game that close where we shot the same amount of free throws, even shooting 65 percent would have won the game for us. So credit to Cedaredge for making the plays that made the difference,” Kent said, adding, “We weren’t happy with the loss by any means, but I was really proud of the girls for fighting as hard as they did after a tough loss the night before and playing five games in seven days. Many of them have been sick and banged up with injuries, but they played extremely hard and we are seeing improvement in many areas.”

The Rangely JV team lost by seven points to Cedaredge.

Like this: Like Loading...