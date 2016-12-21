Fox31 Features Rangely’s TANK Sounds CD

More: http://kdvr.com/2016/12/20/christmas-album-recorded-in-old-watering-tank-helps-students/
Related Articles
CNCC basketball teams kick off practice Sept. 30
September 28, 2009 Special to the Herald Times 0
RANGELY I Basketball season is here … almost. Thanks to the advantage of being in the Mountain time zone, Colorado Northwestern Community College’s men’s and women’s basketball teams will officially kick off the season Wednesday, […]
Alum credits CNCC with changing life
February 12, 2009 Jeff Burkhead 0
RANGELY — Steve Swymer remembers the first time he stepped foot in northwest Colorado. It wasn’t quite the reception he was anticipating. Related
Rio Blanco County receives Elk Foundation grant
April 24, 2010 Special to the Herald Times 0
RBC | Wildlife conservation projects in 14 Colorado counties have been selected to receive grants from the Rocky Mountain Elk Foundation in 2010. The new RMEF funding, totaling $146,250, will affect Rio Blanco County, as […]