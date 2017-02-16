RHS boys win one, lose one

RANGELY | The Rangely Panthers boys’ basketball team split their league games last weekend.

The Panthers hosted Caprock Academy last Friday. The Panthers looked sluggish in the first half, leading only 34-28 at halftime. However, their defensive adjustments in the second half led to a 66-46 Panther victory.

Patrick Scoggins and Kobe Broome led the offensive attack with 18 points each. Devin Ramirez pitched in 11 points and eight rebounds while Austin Ficken scored six points and pulled in eight rebounds. Mikey Sheppard also contributed five points and five rebounds. Cameron Filfred, Doug Denison, and Troy Allred rounded out the scoring with four, two and two points, respectively.

The West Grand Mustangs hosted the Panthers on Saturday, Feb. 11. The Panthers had to mix things up defensively to hold back the Mustangs. At halftime Rangely held a 29-27 lead against a determined West Grand club.

West Grand mounted a furious comeback in the final minutes of the fourth quarter to hand Rangely a 45-47 loss. Devin Ramirez and Patrick Scoggins put up 12 and 11 points respectively, while Austin Ficken pitched in nine points. Mikey Sheppard contributed six points. Head coach Kyle Boydstun stated, “Mikey did a heck of a job defensively against West Grand’s big man. Unfortunately, he got in foul trouble, but what he meant to us in this game just doesn’t show up in the stats.”

The Panthers are still sitting in sixth place in league play with a tough league game left on the schedule—Rangely will host Paonia on Friday, Feb 17.

Like this: Like Loading...