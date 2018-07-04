ROAR Rider Registration is open

RANGELY | Rangely OHV Adventure Rally registration is open online through Aug. 6, after that you may register at the event. Register early: Each rider 10 years and older is $70, children under 10 are free. After July 31, each rider 10 years and older is $75, and T-shirt order is not guaranteed. Please read and agree to the rules and regulations found at www.rangelyohv.com. Event registration includes an event T-shirt, guided rides (optional), breakfast on Friday and Saturday, dinner on Friday and all events listed in the schedule, unless noted. Sack lunches for Friday and Saturday can be ordered, as well.
